XSGD Price Tops $0.75 on Top Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004249 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $47.19 million and $1.53 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00442867 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,486.13 or 0.31280537 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.01016805 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,290,308 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.