XRUN Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, XRUN has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $311.64 million and $126,407.68 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00445876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.56 or 0.01069743 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,521.74 or 0.31493078 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

