XRP Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $18.49 billion and $1.17 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003464 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 118.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008856 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00442249 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.01306892 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,164,463 coins and its circulating supply is 50,623,288,122 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.