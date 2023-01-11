X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Trading Up 0.4%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 52,528 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 47,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

