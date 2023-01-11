Wrapped TRON Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and approximately $1.45 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05378293 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $7,384,290.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

