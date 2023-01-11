WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading Down 0%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 3,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,450,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

