Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 75,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 46,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

