Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $138.30 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.9% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $138,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.31. 74,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.