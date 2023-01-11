Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of SPGYF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. 20,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,169. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $10.14.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

