WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $90.14 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $90.14 million and $1.10 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00443352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.01293452 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.72 or 0.31314833 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 962,631,775 coins and its circulating supply is 248,197,550 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 962,552,574.9626642 with 243,478,773.73019168 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.36088997 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,249,518.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

