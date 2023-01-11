Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 26,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $183.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

