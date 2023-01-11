Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 824,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 168,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

