Welch & Forbes LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BIV opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

