Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 200 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.