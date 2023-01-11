Wanchain Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $33.48 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000984 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

