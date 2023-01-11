Wanchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.99 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.39 million and $3.99 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00071780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

