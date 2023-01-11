Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Coston McIsaac & Partners’ 8th Largest Position

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.2% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.32. 49,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,027. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

