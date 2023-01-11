Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.92

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.92 and traded as high as C$20.58. Wajax shares last traded at C$20.25, with a volume of 20,627 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WJX shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wajax Dividend Announcement

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$470.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

About Wajax

(Get Rating)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.