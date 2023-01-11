VVS Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $523,165.57 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $104.67 million and approximately $523,165.57 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00451084 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.84 or 0.01125868 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,598.68 or 0.31860935 BTC.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,458,055,592,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,146,462,209,578 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

