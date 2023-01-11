Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $3.53 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $95.89 million and $21.19 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00020096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00041613 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00018885 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00240299 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.49250362 USD and is up 5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $29,545,671.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.