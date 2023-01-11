VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th.
VSE has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.
VSE Price Performance
NASDAQ VSEC opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $641.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.46. VSE has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $59.20.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VSE by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in VSE by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VSE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VSE by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
