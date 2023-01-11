VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 35,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 68,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $136.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,637,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,437,842.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef purchased 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $433,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 106,489 shares of company stock valued at $228,812. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

