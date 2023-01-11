Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 697.50 ($8.50) and last traded at GBX 693.50 ($8.45). Approximately 1,352,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 822,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 687 ($8.37).

VTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vistry Group to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($15.12) to GBX 710 ($8.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.23) to GBX 760 ($9.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,035.33 ($12.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 630.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 715.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 705.10.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 393,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 554 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £2,179,147.92 ($2,654,907.31). In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 393,348 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £2,179,147.92 ($2,654,907.31). Also, insider Tim Lawlor sold 19,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £130,653.26 ($159,177.95). Insiders bought a total of 393,400 shares of company stock worth $217,945,212 in the last quarter.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

