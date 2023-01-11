Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.22. 31,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,057. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $169.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.03.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.