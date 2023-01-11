Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.11

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $5.28. Veru shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 1,228,000 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $459.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.22). Veru had a negative net margin of 212.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Veru by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.