Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $206,294.42

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $206,294.42 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,414.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00462757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00924035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00113397 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00615099 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00254207 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,864,272 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.