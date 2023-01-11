Verge Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $46.14 million and $935,008.33 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,532.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00471852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00938635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00114241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.69 or 0.00614211 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00229084 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

