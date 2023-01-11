Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.50 on Friday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $105.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

