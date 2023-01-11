Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.75 million and $3.28 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 119.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00442479 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.77 or 0.01136758 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,464.83 or 0.31253161 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02180085 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,955,691.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

