Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 6.5% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.30. 37,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,878. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.