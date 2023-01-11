Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,797,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,959,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.