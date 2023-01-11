Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $120,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $360.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

