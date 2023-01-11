Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.72. 193,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

