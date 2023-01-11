Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.04. 7,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,634. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

