Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $31,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $219.00.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

