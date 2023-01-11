Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,168.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 361,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 358,498 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $110.37. 68,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,238. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average of $105.35.

