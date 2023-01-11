Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 78,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 572,583 shares.The stock last traded at $66.06 and had previously closed at $65.72.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $494,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

