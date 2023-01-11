Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 326,001 shares.The stock last traded at $86.61 and had previously closed at $85.90.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

