VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

