Vance Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.81. 459,303 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.