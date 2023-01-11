Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.02 and its 200 day moving average is $243.54. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

