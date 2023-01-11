Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,636 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,204,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,325,000 after acquiring an additional 68,202 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 607,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 323,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 254,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

MTUM stock opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average is $142.51.

