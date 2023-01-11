Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,443,456 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SLY opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $99.25.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

