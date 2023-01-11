Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 99,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $217.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $311.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.90.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.