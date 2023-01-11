Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -306.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

