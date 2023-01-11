Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $695.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $777.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $659.55 and its 200 day moving average is $638.95. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.