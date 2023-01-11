Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.98

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.98 and traded as low as $84.00. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $88.16, with a volume of 68,447 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average is $90.01. The company has a market capitalization of $331.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.22.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 26.88%.

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

