USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion and approximately $2.72 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003454 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00443352 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.01293452 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.72 or 0.31314833 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,695,801,325 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.
