USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.00

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $43.79 billion and $2.43 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003382 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 118.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00443085 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.78 or 0.01128316 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,485.81 or 0.31295957 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,778,248,739 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
