Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.79

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 11405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$40.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

